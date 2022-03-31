HEALTHINDIA

Delhi to end fines for not wearing masks at public places

NewsWire
0
12

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to stop levy of fines for not wearing masks at public places in the national capital, sources familiar with the development said.

However, the official order has not been issued yet and is expected to come by Friday morning, the source added.

The DDMA meeting, held on Thursday, discussed the ongoing restrictions amid the declining Covid-19 cases and agreed to end the penalties for not wearing the mask at public places.

However, it is also likely to issue an advisory asking people to wear masks at crowded places. According to the source, the DDMA agreed that the withdrawal of fine doesn’t mean people should stop using the masks, and Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed.

Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing mask at public places — reduced from the earlier Rs 2,000 — in the DDMA’s previous meeting.

20220331-201403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How ‘chimpanzee poop’ is helping prevent Covid-19

    DCGI allows Phase II-III clinical trial of Covaxin on 2 to...

    Control Rooms at district level to collate home isolated patients’ daily...

    J&K announces financial incentives for Covid warriors