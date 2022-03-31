The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to stop levy of fines for not wearing masks at public places in the national capital, sources familiar with the development said.

However, the official order has not been issued yet and is expected to come by Friday morning, the source added.

The DDMA meeting, held on Thursday, discussed the ongoing restrictions amid the declining Covid-19 cases and agreed to end the penalties for not wearing the mask at public places.

However, it is also likely to issue an advisory asking people to wear masks at crowded places. According to the source, the DDMA agreed that the withdrawal of fine doesn’t mean people should stop using the masks, and Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed.

Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing mask at public places — reduced from the earlier Rs 2,000 — in the DDMA’s previous meeting.

