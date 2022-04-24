INDIA

Delhi to experience heat wave April 28 onwards

The national capital is likely to witness heat wave conditions April 28 onwards with the temperature expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will also rise in the coming days but a heat wave is only expected after April 28.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum was at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, as per the IMD update at 8.30 p.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 36 per cent. The city observed sunrise at 5.47 a.m., and sun set at 6.52 p.m.

The air quality in Delhi was noticed in ‘poor’ category.

