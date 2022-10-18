INDIA

Delhi to get 100 electric vehicle charging stations in two months: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the national capital would get 100 electric vehicle charging stations in two months.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 11 high-tech low-cost electric charging stations to promote the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the state.

Kejriwal said, “Through these 11 electric charging stations, Delhi has given the world the most affordable model of its kind. Driving an EV after charging them here would be extremely cheap — it would barely cost 7 paise/km for two wheelers, 8 paise/km for three wheelers and 33 paise/km for four wheelers”.

“100 charging stations with 900 charging points and 103 swapping stations to be operational in 2 months. Under the EV policy, we had set a target of ensuring that 25 per cent of total vehicles purchased in Delhi by 2024 are EVs; we have already achieved 10 per cent in two years”, Kejriwal said.

“In August 2020, we launched the Delhi EV policy, aimed at making Delhi the EV capital of India,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “We had not expected such a tremendous response to this policy.”

“When we notified the policy, the target of ensuring 25 per cent of all new sales of vehicles to be EVs by 2024 was considered very ambitious. However, in the last two years, Delhi has shown what can be achieved if the government is committed to achieving its goals aimed at serving the people”.

In the last two years, Delhi has emerged as the first state where EV adoption rates have reached double digits with an average of 10 per cent in the year 2022 and even crossing it over the period. In the last two years, over 70,000 EVs have been bought in Delhi, claimed Kejriwal.

