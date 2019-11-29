Delhi to get 11,000 WiFi hotspots in 6 months: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Delhi government has started installation of WiFi hotspots across the national capital and 11,000 such hotspots will be installed in six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said there will be 11,000 hotspots all over the city, of which 4,000 hotspots will be installed at bus shelters and 7,000 in various areas.

“Each of the 70 Assembly constituencies will get 100 hotspots,” he said.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, will be on ground in six months, Kejriwal said.

“On December 16, we will inaugurate officially the first 100 hotspots. Later, 500 hotspots will be installed every week. We will install all the 11,000 hotspots in six months,” he said.

The WiFi project, an election promise of the Aam Aadmi Party, has missed a number of deadlines. In August, the Cabinet had approved free WiFi hotspots across the national capital.

Also, the budget provision of around Rs 150 crore has already been kept aside in the current financial year for this work.

Kejriwal said each user will be provided 15 GB limit per month. He said the project got delayed as the government tried several models which could not work.

“So, we have finally decided to opt the model we are using now.”

The project is running on an opex model (operating expense) service model. He said about 150-200 people can use one WiFi hotspot simultaneously.

“Also, a mobile application will be launched and so you will be automatically connected to the other hotspot, when you are on the move,” Kejriwal said.

–IANS

nks/prs