Delhi to get light rain for next two days

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Delhi and its surrounding areas will experience light rain on Sunday and Monday as the monsoon has arrived in the region, weather officials said.

“Monsoon has arrived in Delhi-NCR and Rohtak. The condition for rain is favourable with catchy winds and humidity. Light showers can be expected in some areas later in the evening,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

“There could be light drizzle on Sunday and moderate activity on Monday. We hope showers would occur at a good rate on July 10 and 11,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, Head at India Meteorological Department’s regional centre.

As per experts, rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab will have an influence on rain in Delhi and Haryana.

