Delhi to get the largest culture Centre of India

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANSlife) Serendipity Arts Foundation has announced that renowned Indian architecture practice CP Kukreja Architects along with London-based Crab Studio have been selected to design the ‘Serendipity Arts Foundation – The Brij’, a new cultural centre in New Delhi at the foundation’s ongoing arts festival in Panaji, Goa.

The Brij is envisioned as an immersive environment that will facilitate collaborations between artists and visitors. The museum seeks to create discursive opportunities, promote the exchange of ideas, and inspire practitioners and visitors to access and engage with the arts on a more personal level.

“Apart from housing art displays, it will be home to the artistic processes that simultaneously expand and renew our engagement with multiple histories, presents and futures. Spaces such as flexible indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces, performance areas, and an artisan village will bring art to the people,” says Dikshu C. Kukreja, Managing Principal at CP Kukreja Architects.

In addition, The Brij will educate and nurture creativity through residencies, and cultural and artistic exchanges – resembling a quasi-university to support the arts ecosystem. Furthermore, it will activate and improve Delhi-NCR’s urban milieu by enhancing its social, cultural and economic standing.

Design Team: CP Kukreja Architects (India), Crab Studio (United Kingdom)

Location: Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Site Area:7.6 acres

Built-Up Area: 1 million square feet

Facilities: Exhibition spaces, performance spaces, artisan village, museum, library, outdoor arena, visitor centre, etc.

20221229-110004

