Delhi to provide free safety kits to sanitation workers: Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will provide free safety kits to sanitation workers, hoping there will be no sewer deaths in the city in future.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on sewer safety and awareness of the field level sewer workers, Kejriwal said the safety kit will be given to every worker who works for the cleaning of the sewers.

“We will ensure that free kit is given to everyone so that even if the contractor doesn’t provide you with the gear, you use your own gear to stay safe,” said Kejriwal, who is also the Chairman of DJB.

The Chief Minister also administered oath of safety and security to the workers. The oath said that no worker will enter any sewer without proper safety gear and will take proper care of safety.

“The death of a worker while cleaning sewers is very saddening. We have to end this; we have to do this together. This can’t be achieved by Delhi government or Delhi Jal Board alone, this can be done only when we all work towards it,” said the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal said the workshop and training is being done to ensure that no one dies after getting into sewers to clean them.

“Be it any worker of DJB or of contractor, any worker who gets in a sewer for cleaning must have a proper safety gear. It is not only the government’s job, but you also have to make sure that you don’t get down in the sewer without the safety gear. Don’t think that it’s a two-minute job and take the risk; please be safe and wear the safety gear before you enter any sewer,” he said.

A live demonstration was carried out at the workshop to help the participants understand the right procedure and steps required to clean the sewer and use of the safety gear.

