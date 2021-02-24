The Delhi Traffic Police has launched efforts to address congestion due to improperly-parked vehicles on the road and other temporary encroachments like roadside vendor carts, rickshaw, etc, with special joint drives being carried out on various identified stretches in south Delhi.

With focus on removal of encroachments in the Southern Range, Traffic, i.e. 100 Foot Road (SSN Marg) in Mehrauli circle of South district and Ravi Das Marg in Sangam Vihar and Kalkaji Traffic Circle in Southeast district, special drives began on Tuesday and will go on till Sunday.

In the drive carried out on Wednesday, a total of 122 ‘challans’ for improper parking were issued at spot and 323 VOCA notices through mobile app, and 14 vehicles were towed away by traffic cranes from 100 Foot Road in Mehrauli circle. Similarly, 228 e-challans at the spot, 110 notices through VOCA (mobile application) were done, and 33 vehicles were towed away by traffic cranes from Ravi Das Marg.

“During the current year up to February 23, a total of 47,743 vehicles have been prosecuted for improper/obstructive parking on the roads at spot, out of which 9,785 improperly parked vehicles were towed away by the cranes in the Southern Range and 80,103 notices have been issued through VoCA for improperly parked vehicles,” DCP Traffic, Southern Range, Surendra Choudhary, said.

According to the Traffic Police, the encroachment removal drives will continue in these areas to facilitate the general public and to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

–IANS

