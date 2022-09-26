Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for the people travelling in the city during 10-day Navratri festivities, listing areas which are likely to see heavy traffic.

According to the Traffic Police, the Navratras will be celebrated all over Delhi from September 26 to October 5 during which the main temples may attract large gatherings and in parallel, Ram Lila will be organised at several venues that may affect the movement of traffic around those areas.

The police shared the list of some major temples which may attract heavy rush of the devotees — the Jhandewalan Mandir may affect traffic at Rani Jhansi Roads (both carriageways), and similarly Durga Mandir Kailash Colony at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Pahari Wala Mandir or Mahavir Mandir GK-1 would affect traffic at Inder Chandra Sen Marg, Adhakatyani Shakti Peeth Mandir at Chattarpur may affect traffic at Chattarpur Mandir Road, CDR Chowk, Mandi cut, Mandi Road, and Andheriya Mor – all on MG Road, as well as Anuvrat Marg, 100 Foot Road, 60 Foot Road, Main Chattarpur Road, and Y-Point

The rush of people at Kalkaji Mandir would affect traffic at Outer Ring Road from Nehru Place to Modi Mill (both carriageways) and Kali Bari Mandir at Mandir Marg.

“People are advised to carefully plan their travel on these above-mentioned roads//stretches with sufficient time at hand,” the traffic police said.

Similarly, Ramlilas would be organised at 46 main places in the city including Ramlila Ground and Red Fort.

In addition to the above main venues, small Ramlilas may also be organised by local residents, RWAs, MWAs etc. in various colonies, market areas, and open grounds. Some Ramlila committees may also take out processions in their localities, the police said.

“Traffic movement may be affected at and around the venues where Ramlila due to the huge gathering of devotees and spectators,” the police said.

It also said that there may be restrictions on movement of general traffic on the Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate depending on the crowd situation after 5 p.m. during the aforementioned period as major Ramlilas will be staged at Ramlila Ground and Red Fort and important dignitaries are expected to be present there.

The police advised the commuters going to IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

“Avail public transport to help decongest roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots,” said the police in its advisory.

It asked the people to avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic and follow the instructions of Delhi Traffic Police officials on duty.

“In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the nearby Police Post, PCR Van or staff deployed on duty,” the advisory read.

20220926-230603