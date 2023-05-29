INDIA

Delhi: Truck hits motorcycle; 2 killed

Two persons have died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck in the national capital’s Kalindi Kunj area, an official said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Vishal Sharma (23) and Nayan (24) — both residents of Faridabad in Haryana.

A senior police officer said that on Sunday, a call regarding a fatal accident was received at Kalindi Kunj police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On Agra Canal Road, near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station, the police team found one bike and a truck in an accidental condition,” the police officer said, adding: “Two men riding the bike were found dead on the spot with the head of one of them crushed.”

The driver of the truck, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended, and legal action is being taken, the police said.

