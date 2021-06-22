The Delhi police have arrested two men for breaking into a bank in Shahdara area and fleeing with nearly Rs 55 lakh, officials said.

Police have also recovered hammer, chisel and helmets from their possession.

According to the police, the men entered the Union Bank of India’s branch by breaking the wall of an adjacent under-construction building, and decamped with nearly Rs 55 lakh, on Monday.

The duo had allegedly drilled their way into the bank’s server room from the adjacent under-construction building.

The break-in was later reported to the police by the Bank Manager, following which an investigation was launched.

A team led by the Additional DCP Nishant Gupta and ACP Rajesh Meena was constituted for collecting and analysing the CCTV footages of the last three months in and around the place of incident.

Meanwhile, one CCTV camera installed near an ATM located next to the under construction building was found suspicious.

During the investigation it was found that the CCTV camera was tampered. Working on this lead, it was established that the camera was tampered by someone from the first floor.

Soon after it was found that one Hari Ram, who lives nearby the bank, was a friend of one the caretakers of the building where the CCTV camera was installed, police said.

Hari Ram was later arrested and during sustained interrogation, he said that he was called in the bank for the renovation work at the strong room six months back.

During renovation, he conducted detailed recce of the place and gathered all the information about the cash and possible entry and exit routes.

He further disclosed that he had planned for this money heist for last three months but could not proceed. He took the access into the under construction building by removing the previous lock put by the owner and has replaced with similar lock.

As soon as he got an opportunity, he had managed in to enter inside the under construction building first and then drilled way into the bank. He included his friend Kali Charan in the heist.

Police officials said that they have recovered most of the stolen cash and further probe is on.–IANS

