Delhi Police have arrested two extortionists for abducting a 30 year-old man from the national capital and demanding a ransom, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Dharmender, a resident of Hathin near Palwal in Haryana, and Manpreet from Palwal.

According to Amrutha Guguloth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), on Thursday a woman reported that her husband Parth was missing since morning.

“She further told police that she had received a phone call for a ransom of one lakh for the release of her husband from one Dharmendra, who was also Parth’s friend. She transferred a sum of Rs 10,000 but the abductors did not release him. They demanded more money as ransom,” said the official.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the victim had been kept hostage in Mewat in Haryana. Subsequently, a police team was sent to conduct raids. After several raids, Dharmender and his associate Manvender were apprehended and the hostage was rescued,” said the official.

The official said that Parth Gupta was kept in the room of New Krishna Hospital in Nuh by Dharmender, where he was working as lab technician.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Dharmender came in contact with Parth Gupta through a common friend.

“Dharmender came to know that Parth was living a luxurious life and might be having good money. He conspired with his associates Alam and Munna, both having criminal background, to extort money from Parth,” said the official.

As per the plan, Parth was called for a business deal in Palwal and from there he was abducted and kept hostage.

“He was taken to the fields of Mewat where he was beaten and was forced to call his wife for ransom,” said the official.

Police said that two other accused identified as Dal Chand and Alam, both residents of district are still absconding and a manhunt has been initiated to nab them.

