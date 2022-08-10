Delhi Police have arrested two people for cheating gullible people by swapping their ATM cards, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shivam (28) and Md. Musiddiq (27), was also previously involved in nearly two dozen cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsh Vardhan said on August 5, a complaint was received at Mohan Garden police station by a woman stating that two unknown men have changed her husband’s credit card near Jain road, at HDFC ATM, and Rs 15,000 got withdrawn from her account.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the IPC and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, a police team was constituted to nab the culprits. “CCTV footage was checked by the team and secret informers were also roped into the area to get any clue in this regard,” the DCP said.

On August 8, the police received a tip-off that two people who are involved in changing the credit or debit cards will come near PNB Bank, Main Najafgarh Road. Subsequently, acting on the tip-off the police laid a trap and both the accused were arrested.

As many as 43 credit and debit cards of different banks and Rs 10,000 were recovered from their possessions.

