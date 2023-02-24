Two people were killed after a speeding car lost control and collided with another vehicle coming from opposite direction near IP Metro station, Ring Road, Delhi, a police official on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Puneet Kohli (33), a resident of Krishna Nagar and Mohd Suhail (24), a resident of Hauz Sai Wala.

According to police, on Friday, at around 01.12 a.m., a call regarding the accident of two vehicles at Ring Road near IP Metro Station was received at IP Estate police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, police found that an Eco Sport car coming from ITO towards Sarai Kale Khan and the Honda Civic car coming from Sarai Kale Khan towards ITO collided near IP Metro station, Ring Road,” the police official added.

Puneet, the driver of Eco Sport, who was critically injured, was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Suhail was also declared brought dead at the hospital while other two men – Junaid (21) and Rihan – occupants of Honda Civic car, sustained injuries and were rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

“During preliminary investigation, it appears that a Honda Civic car lost control, came on the other side of the Ring Road and hit EcoSport. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is in progress,” said the official.

