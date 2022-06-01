INDIA

Delhi: Two missing minor girls found in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police was able to trace two minor girls in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly a month after they went missing from the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast district) Esha Pandey said information was received at Amar Colony police station regarding the disappearance of two minor girls aged 16 and 17 years.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation into the matter.”Maximum available information about the missing girls was shared on ZIPNET. Door to Door verification was done in the vicinity to trace them. Their close friends were also taken into confidence to reveal any other additional information,” the DCP said.

Finally, after nearly a month, the police zeroed down their location to Jammu and Kashmir and later both were handed over to the concerned Investigation Officer for further necessary action.

“On inquiry, they said that they left their home due to undue restrictions,” the official added.

20220601-142547

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bineesh Kodiyeri’s bail application rejected for 7th time

    Sedition charge against honey trapped armyman

    Bengal to vote in 8 phases, Assam in 3, TN, Kerala,...

    Shah to review preparedness for Amarnath Yatra on Tuesday