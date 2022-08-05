The scenes of utter chaos prevailed outside the Congress headquarters here in the national capital on Friday as the party plans to carry out a protest march from there till the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party will take two protest marches — one from 24, Akbar road to the Prime Minister’s residence and second from Parliament to Raisina Hills, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed.

As per the latest reports, there is a heavy police deployment outside the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar road. Sources said the party workers were waiting for their leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lead the march from there. The police have also maintained a strict vigil and have completely barricaded the 24, Akbar road.

The police will most likely try to foil the Congress protest march as they have already denied them the permission and imposed section 144 in the New Delhi district area.

Apart from the police personnel, there is also a heavy presence of paramilitary and Rapid Action Force.

