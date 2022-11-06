A wanted criminal who became online shoe seller, and had been absconding after being accused in an attempt to murder case, was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, police said on Sunday.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said that the accused was identified as Sahil Chaudhary alias Tiger.

The police official added that during questioning, the accused was also a vagabond in the Krishna Nagar police station.

Two years’ externment order against the accused was issued by the police.

The official said that on October 23, Chaudhary had a heated altercation with his friend Furkan in Geeta Colony area and in a fit of rage the former opened fire on the latter. The bullet hit one Munazir alias Paina (also their friend) on his forehead.

The victim was rushed to the GTB Hospital immediately where he is undergoing treatment. Chaudhary was absconding since then.

The official added that the accused was allegedly involved in 11 criminal cases.

“He is a very desperate criminal who controls Krishna Nagar and adjoining area. He passed class 8 and entered the world of crime. He worked as a driver and now he sells shoes through online platforms. He is addicted to alcohol also,” the official said.

