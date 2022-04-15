INDIA

Delhi witnesses another hot day

Except Gurugram, and Najafgarh in Delhi, the maximum temperatures across Delhi-NCR remained below 41 degrees Celsius even as Safdarjung — Delhi’s base station, recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius on Friday.

South Delhi observatories such as Palam, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar along with east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar recorded maximum temperature below 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

However, even when these maximum temperatures were less than the scorching 42-43 degrees Celsius witnessed last week, these are three to five notches above normal. “This is because of the Western Disturbance over the North West Himalayan region, which, however, has brought no rain for Delhi,” said an IMD scientist.

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky on Saturday with maximum temperature likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius, adding “heat wave conditions over isolated pockets over Delhi would prevail till April 19”.

