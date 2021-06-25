Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed thunderstorms with heavy flow of winds on Friday evening, as was predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD forecast, light rain is also predicted on Saturday, while the air quality of Delhi is likely to remain at the moderate category for the next two days.

According to the IMD, PM10 will be the predominant pollutant owing to strong surface winds favourable for raising dust concentration locally and transportation of dust from the arid regions.

“The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remain in moderate to satisfactory category on June 26 and 27. The outlook for the subsequent five days – the air quality is likely to remain largely in the satisfactory to moderate category in Delhi,” the IMD said in a statement.

–IANS

pd/arm