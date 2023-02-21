INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi woman burnt by her live-in partner, succumbs to injuries

NewsWire
A 28 year-old woman, who was set on fire by her live-in partner in Rohini area, succumbed to injuries during the treatment at a hospital in the national capital, said an official on Tuesday.

Police said that they have detained the live-in partner, identified as Mohit.

According to police, on February 11, an information was received at the Aman Vihar police station from the SGM Hospital that a woman has been admitted due to burn injuries.

“A police team reached the hospital, where the victim Monika (name changed), a resident of Balbir Vihar, was found unfit for statement.

Monika, who used to work as a labourer in a footwear factory, was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma center for further treatment.

“During initial enquiry, the police team tasked with the investigation came to know that the victim had left her first husband and was living with Mohit since last six years in live-in relationship,” said a senior police official.

She had two children, an 8-year-old son from her previous marriage and a 4-year-old daughter from present relationship.

The official said that on Monday she died during treatment at AIIMS trauma centre.

“Postmortem of the deceased has been conducted and on the basis of the statement given by her family members, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said the official.

In the complaint it has been alleged that on February 10 night the deceased had a fight with Mohit after she found him taking drugs at his friend’s place.

“The accused Mohit had poured Tarpin oil over her and then lit fire due to which she got burnt and died during the treatment. Mohit had been detained,” said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.

20230221-092802

