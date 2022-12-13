A 31 year-old woman chased and nabbed a juvenile, who snatched her phone in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. However, another accused managed to flee, said an official on Tuesday.

According to Ghanshyam Bansal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), the incident happened on December 11 at around 9.30 a.m. when a woman, identified as Ruchi Gulyani, a resident of Moti Nagar, was on going to her office in Rajouri Garden.

“When she reached near Mehta Chowk in Rajouri Garden, two boys on a grey colour scooty came and while she was talking on her mobile they snatched her mobile phone. Ruchi tried to hold on to the mobile phone, but the snatchers were forceful,” said Bansal.

Ruchi stopped a passerby and requested him to help her in chasing the suspect. With his help, she chased the two. In the meantime, the robbers also managed to snatch another mobile phone at the C-Block, Tagore Garden Extension from one, Arvind Kumar Singh.

However, Ruchi continued the chase and didn’t let them go.

“Police also received information and they also swung into action. Finally, Ruchi and the police team successfully apprehended one 17-year-old robber while the other robber succeeded in escaping from the spot,” said the official.

“An FIR under sections 356 (assaults or use of criminal force), 379 (theft), 392(robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Rajouri Garden police station was registered,” said the official.

