INDIA

Delhi: Woman critical after husband slits throat

NewsWire
0
0

A woman was critically injured after her husband slit her throat in Delhi’s Roop Nagar on Saturday, an official said.

According to police, around 10 a.m., a call was received regarding slitting of throat at Roop Nagar police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The victim identified as Chanchal was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital for the treatment,” said the official, adding that at present, her health is critical and she is in ICU.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that earlier in the morning, Chanchal’s husband Rinku (32) had slit her throat with a sharp-edged object.

Chanchal is a warden in a hostel at Kamla Nagar.

“Police said that an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused person Rinku,” said the official.

20230415-175802

