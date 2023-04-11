INDIA

Delhi: Woman dead, son injured as fire breaks out in building

NewsWire
0
0

A 78-year-old woman died while her son was injured after a fire broke out at their home in west Delhi’s Mansarovar Garden area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a fire at a house was received at 1 a.m. at the Kirti Nagar police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The fire was on the second floor of the building in the Mansarovar Garden area. One woman and one man were found unconscious. The woman was identified as Mahender Kaur and the man was identified as her son Surender Pal (49),” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Akshat Kaushal.

“Both were immediately shifted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital where doctor declared Mahender Kaur as brought dead. Surender Pal was further shifted to RML Hospital and he is still unconscious,” the official added.

“The crime team and FSL team was called to the spot. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained,” said the official, adding that suitable legal action is being taken.

20230411-143403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anjali Arora: Trolling does affect mental health, it can disturb one’s...

    Govt greenlights Kerala scientist’s chlorine dioxide-based water disinfectant

    Contractor booked for wall collapse that killed 9 in Lucknow

    Goa court acquits Tarun Tejpal of rape charges (Ld)