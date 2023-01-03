The family members of the 20 year-old girl, who died after being dragged by a car on Delhi’s outskirts, on Tuesday reached Maulana Azad Medical College to receive the body.

A family member said that the woman, Anjali, will be cremated this evening.

When asked whether the family member was aware about another girl, Nidhi who was with Anjali at the time of accident, he said that Anjali had gone alone and he is not aware about that.

The sources said that the initial autopsy report stated that the woman was not raped and her private parts did not have any injury marks.

A panel of three doctors at MAMV on Monday evening conducted the post-mortem examination of the victim, who died in an horrific accident on Delhi’s outskirts on late Saturday, being dragged 10 to 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle.

