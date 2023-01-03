Ahead of a protest in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman, who was dragged by a car, more personnel were stationed outside the Delhi Police headquarters here.

A senior police official said that the force had been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. “Protest is expected and as a precautionary measure, police teams have been deployed just to maintain the law and order situation,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Aam Aadmi Party-led by Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj also met Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora and demanded a fair investigation and action against the culprits.

On Monday, a huge crowd gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station to protest the killing of the woman.

The Rohini court on January 2 sent the five accused to a three-day police remand.

The Delhi government also sought the immediate dismissal of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena in view of the brutal death of a 20-year-old woman.

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 after the victim’s scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of the wheels, which led to her being dragged.

In a latest development, police have confirmed that there was another woman with her that night.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an inquiry committee into the case. The MHA made Special Commissioner of Police, Shalini Singh the head of the committee. She will furnish a report in this respect to the MHA by Tuesday evening.

A board of the doctors on Monday conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. The board was of three doctors and will also furnish the autopsy report by Wednesday evening.

Two teams of FSL also visited the spot and collected exhibits from the crime scene. The FSL team also collected samples from the victim’s scooty and the accused’s Baleno car.

20230103-124401