INDIA

Delhi woman death case: Police recover CCTV showing woman being dragged under car

NewsWire
0
0

CCTV footage of a 20-year-old woman being dragged under the car has been recovered by a police team, which is probing the incident that happened in the Sultanpuri area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

As per the CCTV footage, the silver coloured car, Maruti Baleno is seen making a U-turn in the Kanjhawala area and the body of the woman is visible under the vehicle on the left side.

The car had made the u-turn, which was captured in the CCTV camera at 3.34 a.m on Sunday, a little ahead of the Ladpur village towards Tosi village.

The woman died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car due to which she was dragged for a few kilometres.

The woman’s clothes were torn in the incident, and later her naked body was found by the police. Her scooty was found around 12 kms from the spot.

The police said that they have arrested five persons, who were in the car. They were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Mittal is a BJP worker. On Monday, the family members and supporters protested outside the Sultanpuri Police station. They pelted stones on a poster of Mittal, installed beside the police station on a pole and tore it down.

Extra police personnel have been stationed outside the police station where all the accused are lodged.

The family members of the woman, who used to work as an event planner for weddings, suspect foul play in the incident.

20230102-151603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    John Abraham looks ubercool as villain in ‘Pathaan’ first look

    Woman accuses husband of murder attempt, says hid in forest

    Vigilance Bureau grills former deputy CM O P Soni

    Giving Anupama’s baby to Andhra couple was ‘child trafficking’ not adoption:...