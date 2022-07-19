A 30-year-old woman was forced to deliver her baby just outside the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital after the said hospital allegedly denied admission, an official said on Tuesday.

“As per the allegations, she was not admitted in the hospital and she delivered a baby girl in the hospital premises itself,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C. told IANS.

The DCP further informed that now the woman and the baby both have been admitted to the hospital and are doing well. “They are being treated by a senior doctor of the Gynaecology Department,” the senior official said.

No complaint was lodged by the aggrieved party against the hospital. “We have received no complaint in the present matter,” the official added.

In a video accessed by IANS, the relatives of the woman could be seen covering the woman with the help of a saree (Indian traditional wear) as she gave birth to a baby girl on a footpath inside the premises of the Safdarjung hospital.

The relatives, infuriated over the treatment, alleged that the said woman was for the whole night writhing in pain outside the hospital but it did not admit her.

20220719-142804