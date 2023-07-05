A woman has filed a complaint with Delhi Police alleging mental and physical harassment by her husband, who she claimed was addicted to porn and forced her to to have unnatural sex, an official said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light on Monday, when the 30-year-old woman, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar, approached filed her complaint at the Shahdara police station.

“In her complaint she made allegations of dowry demand, mental and physical harassment against her husband and other members of his family. In addition to this, she also made allegations against her husband that he forced her to watch porn and accused of him being a porn addict,” said the senior police official.

A case under sections 498A (harassment of the woman where such harassment is with a view to coercing her or any person related to her to meet any unlawful demand for any property or valuable security), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural sex), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4 Dowry Prohibition Act has been registered.

“The investigation of the case is at the initial stage. Statements of witnesses are being recorded, digital and other evidences are being secured for further necessary action in the case,” the official added.

