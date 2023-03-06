A 24-year-old woman, who was suffering from depression for the last five years, jumped into a drain in Delhi’s Keshavpuram area, an official said on Monday, adding that efforts were underway to locate her.

At around 7.40 p.m. on Sunday, the Keshavpuram police station received information that a woman had jumped in the drain near Deva Ram Park following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On the spot, intensive search operation was carried out to find the woman. As per the statement of the woman’s mother, she was under depression for the last five years and her treatment was going on in AIIMS and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital,” said a senior police official.

“Other civic agencies including fire brigade, ambulance and divers fwere roped in to search for the woman. Two boats from the flood department are also continuously making efforts to trace her.”

