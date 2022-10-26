INDIA

Delhi: Woman killed, youth injured in blast while making firecrackers

A 62-year-old woman died while a youth suffered injuries after an explosion at a house in North-East Delhi’s Welcome area.

The incident occured on Monday when the youth was making firecrackers at his home. The woman has been identified as Rajesh, while the injured youth has been identified as Ayush Verma (19), a neighbour of the deceased.

According to a senior police officer, at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Vishal, a resident of Babarpur, was having dinner with his family when a blast occured and the area got filled with smoke.

“Vishal told the police that he found Ayush in an injured state on the first floor of the building. When he went upstairs, he found his mother lying unconscious in smoke,” said the officer.

“Vishal along with his brother took her to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” the officer added.

