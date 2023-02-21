A 19-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly posting fake obscene pictures of another woman on social media with the aim of taking revenge on her brother who used to be her friend, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

According to police, a woman had lodged a complaint in which she stated that some unknown person had morphed and created her obscene pictures with her brother and had been posting these pictures on social media platforms through fake IDs.

The complainant also told police that the obscene and improper messages along with mobile number were also circulated on public platforms and even sent to their relatives to harass and defame the siblings.

“During investigation, the police team tasked with the investigation traced the mobile number used in commission of crime and on Saturday, the girl, a resident of Inderlok, was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

“On interrogation it was revealed that the woman had created fake IDs and posted on those profiles through the recovered mobile phone. She revealed that a boy has been residing in her locality and both were very good friends. However, due to some unknown reasons, the boy maligned her character in locality,” said the DCP.

“In order to take revenge, the woman created a fake ID and morphed obscene photos of the siblings and made inappropriate comments to defame his family. She had also created and deleted many other IDs. From these IDs, she also sent messages to her own profile to avoid suspicion,” said the DCP.

20230221-210404