Delhi woman raped inside Rouse Avenue court by staffer

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) A woman in her late thirties was allegedly raped inside a room of Delhi’s Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested and identified as Rajendra Singh who is a resident of Kalyanpuri area and is a court staff.

“The complainant has alleged that Singh committed rape with her inside Court no 308 of the Rouse Avenue Court,” a senior police official said.

While the matter was reported on Monday, the accused was also arrested the same day. A case was filed after the medical examination of the victim.

“A PCR call was received at I P Estate police station on Monday regarding rape with the complainant by court Ardali at Rouse Avenue Court,” he said.

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe in the matter is underway.

–IANS

anb/skp/