A 30-year-old Delhi woman has accused a 42-year-old man, she befriended over the phone, of making her drunk and raping her in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered at DLF Phase-1 Police Station and the accused is still at large, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she befriended the man over the phone about five months ago. The woman had been looking for a job for a long time. When she told about this, the accused, Amit assured to get her a job.

The victim alleged that on May 21, the accused picked her up from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Gurugram in his car at the DLF Phase-1 area on the pretext of showing her the office and getting a job for her.

The accused offered a cold drink to the woman while showing her his office. It is alleged that the accused offered her a soft drink laced with an intoxicant, after consuming her health started deteriorating and the accused raped her and made an objectional video of her.

“He threatened me that he will upload the video on social media if I disclose the incident to anyone,” the woman said in her complaint.

The accused was booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the claims, and conducting raids to nab the accused.

20230523-183004