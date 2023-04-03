INDIA

Delhi woman shot by neighbour, two arrested

A woman was shot at by her neighbor in Delhi’s Siraspur area, a senior police official said on Monday, adding that two persons have been arrested in connection.

The victim identified as 30-year-old Ranju is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the official.

At around 12.15 a.m. on Monday, the Samaypur Badli police station received a PCR call regarding a woman was shot following which a police team rushed to the spot.

By the time police reached the spot, the woman was already shifted to the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

“The crime scene was inspected by the police team. On reaching the hospital, the medico-legal case of the victim was collected in which the doctor has mentioned gunshot injury on her neck and unfit for statement,” said the official.

“In a statement given by the sister-in-law of the injured, it was alleged that Harish, who lives across the street in the same colony, fired at Ranju.

“On Sunday, there was a programme of ‘kuwa pujan’ of Harish’s son in which a DJ was playng music. Due to the loud noise, Ranju came out to the balcony and asked Harish to stop the music. Shortly after, Harish took the gun from the second accused Amit and fired at Ranju,” the official saud, adding that a a case under 307/34 IPC and 27 Arms Act was registered against the two men.

