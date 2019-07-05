Delhi woman who was shot still critical

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) A woman who was shot and wounded by two bike-borne men on Thursday remains in a critical condition, police said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Kiren Bala was shot at inside her car while returning home after dropping her son near Radisson Blu Hotel in Dwarka Sector 12. One bullet hit the woman’s neck.

Her brother Pankaj Bajaj told IANS: “She isn’t able to move her body. The only way we know she is alive is when she opens her eyes. The doctors have said that the next 48 hours are very crucial for her.”

The police said various teams were working to identify and arrest the accused.

