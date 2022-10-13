The Delhi government has identified several stretches of roads for redevelopment and beautification under its streetscaping project.

Anyone nowadays passing by the India Habitat Centre in the national capital would be able to notice certain changes as beautification work is currently underway near the Lodhi Road and Aurobindo Marg.

New and attractive shades are being set up on the pavement. Several artefacts and statues are also being installed.

Apart from shades, lights, tiles, different types of trees are also being planted on the footpath to give the stretches a unique look.

Vinay, an engineer with the PWD, told IANS that the beautification work is currently underway in the national capital in places such as Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shanti Van and Majlis Park.

Beautification of cycle track, benches, etc., would also be done.

