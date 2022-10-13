INDIA

Delhi: Work underway on stretches marked for beautification

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government has identified several stretches of roads for redevelopment and beautification under its streetscaping project.

Anyone nowadays passing by the India Habitat Centre in the national capital would be able to notice certain changes as beautification work is currently underway near the Lodhi Road and Aurobindo Marg.

New and attractive shades are being set up on the pavement. Several artefacts and statues are also being installed.

Apart from shades, lights, tiles, different types of trees are also being planted on the footpath to give the stretches a unique look.

Vinay, an engineer with the PWD, told IANS that the beautification work is currently underway in the national capital in places such as Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shanti Van and Majlis Park.

Beautification of cycle track, benches, etc., would also be done.

20221014-002202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blood clot risk remains for year after Covid in those who...

    Asha, a beacon of hope for fellow rescued elephants, dies at...

    Anupam Kher to narrate anecdotes, facts about Indian PMs

    ED attaches property worth Rs 6.45cr