Delhi World Public School to set up campus in Himachal

Shimla, July 3 (IANS) Delhi World Public School will set up its campus in Himachal Pradesh, it announced on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the state government and the school here. With an outlay of Rs 250 crore, the public school would be set up near Kandaghat in Solan district.

The pact was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The school would start functioning from next year with a total intake of 6,000 students, out of which 60 per cent would be day scholars and 40 per cent boarders.

–IANS

