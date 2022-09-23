INDIA

Delhi youth ends life in K’taka

NewsWire
A Delhi-based youth, who was undergoing air force training in Bengaluru, was found hanging in his room under Gangammanagudi police station limits on Friday.

Ankit Kumar (27) hailed from New Delhi and was being trained at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) for the past one-and-a-half years, according to police.

According to sources, the youngster had misbehaved with a woman candidate during the training, following which the training officer had decided to terminate him.

The authorities are maintaining that unable to bear the humiliation, Ankit took the extreme step. However, the deceased youth’s family have claimed that their son had been killed.

They alleged that training officer had killed their son and made it look like a suicide. Gangammamgudi police have taken up the case and are investigating both the angles.

The body has been shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital.

Further investigation is on.

