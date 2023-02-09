INDIA

Delhi: Youth on way to ‘commit crime’ arrested in Dwarka

NewsWire
A 19-year-old teenager who was on his way to allegedly “commit a crime” in the national capital’s Dwarka area has been arrested along with four country-made pistols, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sunny — a resident of Sampla near Rohtak in Haryana. “During questioning, he said that after watching some videos of gangsters on social media, he made a plan to rob cash and vehicles with his school friend,” the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan, said: “A police team was tasked to regularly conduct surveillance over the members (out on bail) of different gangs active in district and adjoining states.

“On February 6, specific inputs were received by the team regarding the movement of Sunny. The police were informed that he would come to Jharoda Kalan village to commit crime,” the DCP said.

“A trap was laid at Bahadurgarh-Najafgarh Road, and Sunny was apprehended,” Harsha Vardhan said, adding four country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

“In order to execute his plan, he arranged illegal arms to assert his dominance in the area or to commit any crime,” the DCP said.

“The source of firearms and ammunition has been identified and efforts are being made to nab the supplier(s),” the police officer added.

20230209-204005

