Delhi Police have arrested a YouTuber for violating traffic norms and creating a ruckus after a video went viral showing him standing atop a moving car’s sunroof, an official said on Friday.

The official said that the YouTuber was identified as Prince Dixit.

The video shows speeding cars with Dixit and his friends, with loud music playing in the background.

According to police, the video was shot on the NH-24 near Pandav Nagar area on November 16, 2022 on Prince’s birthday.

“Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders and to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders,” Delhi Police said in a tweet.

“Prince has been apprehended and police teams are now looking for h is friends who were with him in the video,” said a senior police official.

On interrogation, Prince told police that this video was shot while he and friends were going to Shakarpur on his birthday.

20230317-102602