“Is it winter yet?” This is how most of the residents in the national capital are reacting now a days as December has almost reached midway. However, with Delhiites yet to feel the cold December, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the week indicates that the minimum temperature could drop to around 6 degrees Celsius by December 17.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Monday was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is likely to drop over the week ahead, the forecast indicates.

As per experts, the temperature is likely to fall to around 24 degrees Celsius by December 15.

“Due the impact of Western disturbance, winds were light over North West India leading to increase in temperatures. Maximum temperature of Delhi was 28.4 degrees, 4 degrees above normal. Will drop in the next 2-3 days,” said Mahesh Pahlawat, vice president meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

An official said that misty mornings are also on the forecast for Delhi over the next six days and shallow to moderate fog is likely over isolated parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab over the next two days.

The IMD record in Delhi’s Safdarjung stated that in 2021, December 5 was the hottest day which recorded 26.5 degrees Celsius while in 2007, the highest temperature recorded was 26.9 degrees Celsius on December 25, which is considered as a coldest day.

The city has mostly remained warm during the day so far this month.

“Since I shifted to Delhi, this is the first time in the last four years that I am waiting desperately for a cold December. It feels like I am sitting somewhere in Rajasthan,” said Shobit Sharma, a resident of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital on Monday remained in the moderate category.

