The maiden edition of the Savera ‘Run For Good’ took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here and it turned out to be a big hit as thousands of Delhiites ditched their regular schedule to run in support of underprivileged children.

The ‘Run For Good’ was organised by Artkonnect and #RunwithReeti with Savera Association. The family running event was presented by Dabur Glucoplus-C and supported by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals to promote health and wellness, unity, inclusivity, social responsibility, and community development.

The ‘Run For Good’ was organised to mark the silver jubilee of the Savera Association, which is working towards bringing a permanent and positive change in the lives of underprivileged children by providing them with basic necessities like education and health care. The event also saw the participation of around 50 children from the Savera Association running together as one community.

The maiden edition of the Savera ‘Run For Good’ featured a 3K run, a 5K family run, and a 10K timed run. The event, which was the brainchild of Artkonnect and #RunwithReeti, witnessed participation by thousands of people from all walks of life, who chose to either run, jog or walk for a cause and with the beneficiaries of the cause as well.

Age was no barrier and the biggest example of that was 92-year-old lady Maureen Ahluwalia, who participated in the 3K run and showed that if you set your mind on something then nothing is impossible.

“I just love to walk and I do it every day. To remain healthy, we should carry on walking and keep smiling,” said young-at-heart Maureen Ahluwalia.

Praising the people of Delhi to come out for the social cause, Ahluwalia said, “Fantastic work by Delhiites, this will definitely encourage a lot of people to contribute to social causes.”

While medals were distributed in all race categories, the top 3 finishers in the 10k run, both male and female, were awarded handsome cash prizes followed by a host of other gifts from Dabur, Revlon, Shangri La Hotel, Le meridian Gurgaon and others.

Other than runs, there were small contests like squats competition and the plank challenge, which made the participants push their limit and sweat it out hard as they were eager to win beautiful gift hampers.

On the occasion, the Delhi Capitals launched their jersey for the upcoming IPL season at the ‘Run For Good’ event. DC players like Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan and Praveen Dubey were present at the jersey launch to make the event more interesting.

