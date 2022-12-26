As cold wave swept through the national capital, the people woke up to a chilly morning and dense reducing the visibility to 50 meters, affecting rail, road, and air traffic.

“A minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius, three notches below, was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 19 degrees,” said the weather man.

“Weather stations at Delhi Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees and 4.1 degrees Celsius respectively,” said the official.

“Severe cold reported at most places over Punjab; cold day at most places with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, following the dense fog, around 10 trains were reported running late by 1.45 to 3.30 hours.

The authorities at Indira Gandhi International airport also issued an advisory and said that low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport.

“All flight operations are normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for update flight information,” it said.

On Monday morning, dense to very dense fog was witnessed in some parts of the National Capital Region, Haryana, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

“Bikaner and Bhatinda had zero visibility while Ambala, Hisar, Amritsar, Patiala, Ganganagar, Churu and Bareilly saw 5- meters and below visibility,” said IMD official, adding that foggy conditions will persist in these areas over the next few days.

