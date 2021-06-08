The number of active Covid cases in the national capital has come down to below 5,000 mark for the first time since March 24. On Tuesday, it reported 4,962 active cases, health officials said.

Amid continued reduction in daily new coronavirus infections in the last few weeks, the national capital on Tuesday reported 316 new cases as the daily Covid positivity rate came down to 0.44 per cent.

The national capital in the same time span reported 41 new Covid deaths, taking the total death toll so far to 24,668, according to Delhi Government’s health bulletin. A total of 521 Covid infected people have recovered in the last 24 hours in the capital city.

The number of Covid patients who are under home isolation have also declined to below 2,000 mark, as 1,795 patients are reported to be in home isolation on Tuesday.

The national capital had reported 231 new cases and 36 Covid deaths on Monday.

According to the Delhi Corona App, ICU beds with ventilators are vacant in all government-run hospitals in Delhi. Out of 2,553 ICU beds with ventilators for critical Covid patients available in Delhi, 1,882 were vacant, till Tuesday evening.

