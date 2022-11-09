The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the SAFAR system, the overall Air quality Index of the capital city was reported 329 in the very poor category. The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the environment was recorded at 329 under very poor category and 216 under very poor and poor category respectively this morning.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, following the improvement in Air Quality Index in relative terms, the Delhi government on Monday lifted various bans, including the reopening of the primary schools. The primary schools reopened from Wednesday, which were shut down as the Air Quality in the national capital went from bad to worse. The curbs on outdoor activities for secondary school students have also been lifted.

However, the Air Quality Index of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of NOIDA and Gurugram continued to be grim.

Noida’s AQI stood at 380 under the very poor category with the PM 2.5 concentration at 380 and the PM 10 concentration at 193 under the very poor and moderate category respectively. Gurugram’s AQI was reported at 336 under the very poor category with PM 2.5 concentration at 336 and the PM 10 concentration at 187 under the very poor and moderate category this morning.

20221109-110005