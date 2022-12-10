INDIA

Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’

The air quality of the national capital on Saturday continued to be “very poor”.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 316 in the “very poor” category this morning. The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the environment was recorded at 316 and 217 respectively under “very poor” and “poor category” respectively.

The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of NOIDA further deteriorated to the severe category with the air quality index recorded at 478.

Gurugram’s overall air quality was recorded at 293 in the “poor category”.

The air quality index at Pusa, Lodhi Road, and Mathura Road were recorded 331, 293 and 329 respectively in the “very poor” category as per the SAFAR system. The prolonged exposure to poor category air quality may lead to respiratory illness.

As per the SAFAR forecast, Delhi’s air quality will continue in very poor category with AQI escalating to 326 on Sunday.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

