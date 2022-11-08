INDIA

Delhi’s air quality continues to improve

The air quality in Delhi continued to improve on Tuesday as the AQI was recorded at 324 under the “very poor” category.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentration of the PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 324 and 243, respectively, both under the “very poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi’s neighbouring Noida and Gurugram stood at 356 and 315, respectively.

In the wake of the improved air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced on Monday that primary schools in the city will reopen from Wednesday, while the ban on truck entry was also lifted.

He also revoked the 50 per cent work-from-home policy for government employees.

