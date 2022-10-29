Delhi’s air quality on Saturday further deteriorated as the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 368 under the “very poor” category, according to official data.

The data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) revealed that the AQI in neighbouring Noida stood 411 under the “severe” category, while it was 349 in Gurugram or “very poor”.

The “severe” category calls for health warnings of emergency condition and even serious the risk of respiratory effects.

The overall concentration of particulate matters, PM10 and PM2.5, was recorded at 320 under ‘very poor category’ and 368 under ‘very poor category’ in the capital city.

In Pusa Road, the AQI was recorded 375 under the “very poor” category’, while the PM 10 was 297 under “moderate”.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI was 338, while in Mathura Road it was 380.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”;, 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the SAFAR forecast, the air quality of the city will continue under the “very poor category” on Sunday.

