The air quality in Delhi further improved on Thursday but it still remained under the “very poor” category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 303 on Thursday morning, while the PM 10 level was 195 or “moderate”.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light rain in the national capital on Thursday which may further improve the air quality.

A senior IMD official said that light rains in parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and winds gusts of up to 30 kmp/h reduced the share of pollutants contributing to Delhi’s air quality.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Noida and Gurugram have also improved and stood at 309 (very poor) and 144 (moderate), respectively.

