INDIA

Delhi’s air quality further improves

The air quality in Delhi improved further on Tuesday, with the AQI recorded at 221 under the “poor” category, according to official figures.

The figures by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed that the concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels in the national capital stood at 221 (poor) and 160 (moderate), respectively,.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

AQI under the “moderate” category was also recorded in the city’s Pusa area (186) and Lodhi Road (152), while Mathura Road recorded 232 under the “poor” category.

Meanwhile, Noida’s AQI stood at 302 (very poor) and Gurugram recorded 162 (moderate).

20221115-111004

